The Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chávez, the Ecuadorians Richard Carapaz and Alexander Cepeda, and the Costa Rican Andrey Amador were models in the presentation of the new jersey of his team for the 2024 season WorldTour.

This Thursday, the team EF Education Easy-Post revealed what will be its new 'skin' for this year, and as in previous seasons, pink predominates in the jacket of the American squad.

Rigoberto Urán

Rigo, that in recent days he was in Colombia spending the holidays Christmas and New Year with his family, he was one of the models for the presentation of the jacket.

The new jersey It has some light yellow details on the torso and a very different design than other years. Furthermore, in the lower part of the abdomen, on the left side, you can read a 'Go' quite striking, in what may be a nod to one of the stores Rigo.

2024 would be Rigo's last year on the North American team and his last in professional cycling. The cyclist born in Urrao has made it clear on different occasions that the challenge he still has to meet is to win a medal in the Olympic Games that will take place in the middle of this year in Paris.

On the other handEsteban Chavez modeled a totally different jacket, that of the champion of Colombia that he conquered last year and that he could defend at the end of this month in the Road Cycling Nationals that will be carried out in Boyacá.



He 'Chavito' He was more smiling than his compatriot Rigoberto Uran in the presentation of a very striking and unmistakable jacket. He jersey It is white with a large design on the chest in the colors of the flag of Colombia.

The design of the Ecuadorian's jacket was different Richard Carapaz, who will wear a model completely covered in the colors of the Ecuadorian flag, a special press for the road champion of the South American country.

