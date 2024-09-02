Street photographs are self-portraits. They are an attempt to find visual metaphors for one’s own state of mind in everyday life. To express oneself through the detour of found scenes, moments, compositions – even colors and, not least, people. But when an actor picks up the camera who, as part of his job, constantly slips into new roles and, as Lars Eidinger put it on occasion, only becomes himself in the first place and the stage becomes his actual reality, does reality then become the stage in his pictures?