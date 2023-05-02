Real Madrid is synonymous with excellence. The club from the capital of Spain is the most important in the world and the best players from all over the football planet are generally found there, but there is also one of the best youth teams in the world that includes players from all continents. . Within this is Nicolás Paz, a young Argentine but who was born in Tenerife, who shines in Castilla, the White House affiliate team.
For the duel against Real Sociedad for LaLiga Date 33, due to the large number of casualties that the White House has (some due to rest and others due to injury), Carlo Ancelotti decided to summon the 18-year-old who is adding his first training sessions with the professional squad of the team that won the last Champions League and was only part of the first team in a duel for the Copa del Rey where he went to the substitute bench and did not enter.
Faced with this situation, the Italian coach was consulted for news about Paz to which he replied:
“He has projection to play in the first team. He’s very good. He’s doing very well with Arbeloa and the times he was used by Raúl he has also done very well at Castilla”
– Ancelotti on Nico Paz
It should be noted that the son of former defender Pablo Paz will not be loaned out by the Madrid team to be part of the Argentina U-20 team that will play the World Cup in the land of the world champions after many conflicts over the venue. This is because Real Madrid adopted the policy of not giving up any of its youth players for this tournament, since Álvaro Rodríguez (Uruguay) and Vinicius Tobías (Brazil) are going through the same situation.
The future of Nico Paz is very promising and both at Real Madrid and in the Argentine National Team they are rubbing their hands together to be able to enjoy that very talented left-footed player for the next few years.
