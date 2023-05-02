Square Enix and developer Luminos Productions today released a gameplay trailers Of In Tanta We Trustthe DLC of Forspoken arriving on PS5 and PC on May 26th and which will tell an unpublished story that will act as a prequel to the events of the main game.

As we can see in the trailer, players will fight alongside the character in this expansion Tantha Cinta and they will have to take advantage of Frey’s new magical abilities to face new fierce opponents.

In Tanta We Trust, Frey will be guided by a voice that will make her travel to the past, 25 years earlier of the events of Forspoken, during the unfolding “Purge of Rheddig”, a legendary battle that ravaged Athia. Let’s read the official synopsis of the DLC:

“Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Ruin from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to Rheddig’s Purge, the fabled battle that ravaged Athia and drove the Tanthas mad. Accompanied by Tantha Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once again…and attempt to save herself.”

As mentioned at the beginning, Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust will be available from May 26, 2023. The DLC is included in the game’s Digital Deluxe, which also grants early access to the expansion from May 23rd.