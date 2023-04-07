Pedro Severo’s complaint from the top of the balcony of the Palacio Aguirre broke the silence in the Plaza de la Merced. His saeta por seguiriyas al Nazareno and la Dolorosa drew thunderous applause from the huge audience that packed the area at that time. It was the culminating moment of the night of the Cartagena Meeting, which at half past four in the morning of this Good Friday brought together thousands of people in the square and adjacent streets

Up on a bench, a lamppost, a curb or a chair. Anything was worth not missing a detail of this emotional and passionate Encounter, now without any kind of restrictions. From three in the morning, the public began to search for the best site. And three quarters of an hour before and after the exits of the thrones, there was not room for a pin in the square.

The first applause and camera flashes were for San Juan when he arrived at the newly renovated Lake. Behind him, the Virgen de la Dolorosa, whose bearers when they crossed paths with the sanjuanistas shook hands.

The audience was silent



Meanwhile, the Jesús Nazareno was already appearing in the square, from San Diego street. Then the audience fell silent. A resounding silence, which was broken when a processionist shouted: “Long live that pretty little girl!” and the public answered “Long live!”. Both thrones came together and the national anthem began to play.

His notes resounded throughout the square. The last chords gave way to the Salve sung by hundreds of people in a low tone. Then tears began to flow in many with emotion. As soon as it was finished, a “Long live the Virgin!” was heard again. and thunderous applause filled the Lake.

Two hours earlier, at half past two in the morning, the door gate opened and the procession of Jesús Nazareno began to walk. Pedro Severo also sang a saeta there with lyrics by cantaor Antonio Ayala ‘El Rampa’, although it was barely heard due to the crowd and the faulty sound. The throne, carried by more than 140 bearers, entered the Santa Lucía neighborhood at 2:50 p.m. Much earlier, Medinaceli left the Campus de la Muralla. On this occasion, at 2.10. From the balcony of the main door of the old Hospital de Marina, the president of the Student Association, Margarita Carrillo, said goodbye to him. On his particular tour, the march ‘Alma Incólume’, by the composer José María Nadal, premiered for the occasion, was heard on several occasions.

At two o’clock in the morning he left from the church of Santa María de Gracia La Verónica. On this occasion, to lengthen their outing a bit, the procession, made up of the Holy Chalice, the Grenadiers, La Condena, La Primera Caída and La Verónica, modified the first part of its route. It paraded through Aire, Cañón and Mayor streets to San Sebastián square, where it continued along Honda street towards La Merced square. Three quarters of an hour later and from the same place, Saint John and the Sorrowful Virgin (‘La Pequeñica’) departed.

After the Encounter and all united in a single procession, they left back to Santa María de Gracia through streets full of people. The last throne entered the temple, after half past six in the morning, since the collection was also modified. This view was through Jara street instead of San Miguel street, eliminating the passage through Aire, Cañón, Mayor and Plaza de San Sebastián streets.