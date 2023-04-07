The Cape Verdeans in Rotterdam form a lesser-known chapter in the history of migration to the Netherlands. “They are often seen as silent migrants,” says Seger Kersbergen. “Hardworking, staying in the background. That suggests a kind of passivity. While a lot is happening within that group.”

What is most striking: the Cape Verdean Rotterdammers have produced an above average amount of music since the 1960s. There was a period when more than ten Cape Verdean record labels were active in Rotterdam. Kersbergen interviewed for his dissertation Nightlife in the Cabo Verdean Diaspora older and younger Cape Verdeans. He went in search of the places where they once met: bars, halls, former boarding houses. And he listened to what they were singing about in their music.

Let’s go to Tipoia, I feel like drinking, I feel like living From a Cape Verdean song Tipoia was a bar on the corner of the Nieuwe Binnenweg and the Aelbrechtskade

“Because,” he says, “no migrant group in the Netherlands has sung so much about the Netherlands. Or should I say: about Rotterdam.” In the lyrics of their ‘mornas’ and ‘coladeiras’, melancholy songs that sound a bit Portuguese but also a bit African, all kinds of Cape Verdeans have reported on their experiences in Rotterdam over the past sixty years. The songs are in Kriolu, the Cape Verdean language that evolved from Portuguese. “Such a morna always tells a story,” says Kersbergen. “One of the songs about Rotterdam is an imaginary letter to a loved one who has stayed behind on the islands: I just arrived, it is so cold here and I miss you so much.”

The Cape Verdeans were not guest workers. They worked in the maritime industry, so they came to Rotterdam and noticed that the port city was the ideal base for the work they did. A song from the 1960s tells about the life of such a Cape Verdean sailor: “The money came in, he went straight to Vigmar [een bar]. When the money ran out, he had to go back to sea.” Another song: “This is not life: hard work at sea. Let’s go to Tipoia [een bar] go, I feel like drinking, I feel like living.”

Seafaring and homesickness

The Cape Verdeans are therefore a seafaring people. Their songs have traditionally been about seafaring and homesickness. And about waiting for a ship: “Up early, to ‘the building’ [het arbeidsbureau voor de scheepvaart]sitting on a bench, waiting for a miracle from heaven. […] A ship that saves me from this life of spending money without having money. […] And when I’m not at the building, you can find me at Papa Dedona [een bar] or in Poia’s bar. Because if I go back to my bed, I might find a one-way ticket to the border there.”

The latter is a reference to being in the Netherlands illegally. In some songs it is about a square in Rotterdam, where they met: “I was sitting on the square when you came to me. You said I had to go back to my country, to Cape Verde.”

Holland belongs to Juliana

Kersbergen: “It’s about the Heemraadsplein, which in Kriolu has been nicknamed ‘Pracinha d’Quebrôd’: the square of the men who are broke. Men who had no money to go to a cafe went there to find compatriots. And that square still plays a role in their lives. Some I wanted to interview said: Yes, come to the square.”

Around 1980, when many of them have been living in Rotterdam for ten or twenty years and they no longer work on ships, but in factories such as Van Nelle and Heineken, the question comes up in their songs: am I a Dutchman now? No, says one of the songs: “Holland belongs to the Dutch, Holland belongs to Juliana, don’t be fooled […]they can send you back, let you swim back and then you come home with seaweed in your teeth.”

When you visit there, there always seems to be someone who picks up a guitar and starts playing it Seger Kersbergen researcher

Reactions to this song came in the form of other songs. One of the singers gave it this twist: “I am a Dutchman, my passport is Dutch, I am married to a Dutch […] I have a business, I have a discotheque, I work on the mainland, I have a bar.”

If you ask a Cape Verdean now – by now we are talking about the third or fourth generation – what he feels, there is a good chance that the answer is: Cape Verdean and Rotterdammer. Kersbergen: “In one of the interviews, someone said: if the Dutch national team plays, I don’t care, but as soon as Feyenoord plays: I would die for that club.”

Many Cape Verdeans say that music is “in their blood.” “They often talk about some kind of inherent musicality. Music plays a major role on the Cape Verde Islands and is present everywhere. When you visit there, there always seems to be someone who picks up a guitar and starts playing it.”

The Portuguese thought that was a heretical style, too rebellious and too current Seger Kersbergen researcher

Moreover, seafaring and music go very well together. On ships you have a lot of empty moments, and on shore, while waiting for a ship, too. “A lot of that music was initially, in the sixties and seventies, also written on the canal. If you are at sea and you have time to spare, you can also make music and invent songs there. And when you are in the harbour, of course you have plenty of time. A lot of music was made in the sailors’ pensions. People came there to eat, to talk to each other and to play music. There were also musicians who used seafaring to get ahead, to end up in Europe and take a chance in music there. A kind of traveling sailors-musicians. They eventually arrived in Rotterdam, but they played everywhere, including in other port cities.”

The fact that Cape Verdean music also contains the necessary South American elements has everything to do with international shipping traffic. An important moment was the establishment of the record company Morabeza Records, in Rotterdam in 1965, by João Silva, an enterprising pioneer. In Cape Verde itself, then still a Portuguese colony, a struggle for independence had started.”

Political messages

Morabeza Records played a key role in the emancipation of that music. “They put everything on record in Rotterdam and then smuggled it to Cape Verde. Music with half-disguised political messages: you sing about your mother, for example, that you miss her, but the good listener understands that you mean the motherland and the struggle for independence.”

In colonial times, some of the music was suppressed. “Mornas sound quite Portuguese and are quite subdued. The colonizer had less trouble with that. It was different for batuko, drum music, which sounds much more African and wilder. The people sit in a semicircle in which they sing or dance. The lyrics often refer very directly to the situation in which they live. The Catholic Portuguese considered that a heretical style, too rebellious and too current, and they also thought that dancing was much too sensual. That was not allowed to be played in public, so it often happened in secret.”

Cabozouk

After independence (in 1975) a whole series of music studios was founded in Rotterdam, which now also started to operate more commercially. Rotterdam was a major attraction for Cape Verdean musicians and played a leading role in the modernization of music, as well as in the development of new genres, such as the cabozouk, a Cape Verdean variant of the very danceable zouk of the French Antilles. Hip-hop also came into the picture with the younger generation.

In the popular Dutch hip-hop band Brotherly love for example, there are three Cape Verdeans. “You may not notice it when you listen to it, but those guys sample a lot with Cape Verdean styles, which is seamlessly incorporated.”

You will notice that music is still very important in the daily life of the Rotterdam Cape Verdeans, for example, when you are at a baptism party. “One of the DJs I spoke to said about this: the music starts at four in the afternoon and continues until four in the morning and only goes off for a short while when the cake is cut.”