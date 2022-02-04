The return of LaLiga will take Espanyol to San Mamés without their best footballer. Raúl de Tomás, scorer of 12 goals, was naively sent off on the last day played against Betis (1-4), so covering his void will be the first mission of a Vicente Moreno who will have to make a decision about who will be the substitute. Nany Dimata, who has been looking for an exit this January, and Loren Morón are the candidates.

RdT has only missed one game to date. It was against Getafe, a match that the Blue and Whites lost 2-1 to the bottom team in the championship at the time. The coach opted for a Dimata who tiptoed past in a rough match in which Getafe overwhelmed Espanyol and quickly went ahead. But the presence of the Belgian seems complicated for Monday. Loren has been the one who has taken over from RdT in the Copa del Rey and has managed to score more goals; in fact, he accumulates four among all competitions. Dimata has not been released.

Loaned by Betis until June 30 and with a purchase option (which the club has not specified if it was voluntary or mandatory), the Andalusian striker has not materialized at the moment in Espanyol. His path has been winding since his debut. Loren has gone through three stages since landing on matchday 3 against Mallorcawhen it was released, until matchday 9. In that first period of adaptation, the forward acted as a revulsive or on the right wing, as happened against Cádiz at home, but the footballer did not fit in or complete good performances.

Subsequently, and after that match against Getafe without RdT in which he played 44 minutes, he went through a stage of little prominence in LaLiga and claims in the Cup, as against Solares, when he scored a hat-trick. That led him to regain confidence and start against Valencia and Elche, but luck was not on his side again: in Mestalla the team came from behind when he was substituted and against Elche Espanyol barely created dangerous chances.

Now, Loren begins a third, decisive stage. And he will have his first chance at San Mamés. With a goal in LaLiga (in Vigo from the height of the benches), the Betis player, who has starred in two controversies on social networks, will have to improve his performance and try to gain a foothold in the team if he wants to continue as a Blue and White and if his clause is voluntary. A decision that will depend on the goals.