Naughty Dog seems not to want to stop and, in addition to the long-awaited The Last of Us Factionsa stand-alone multiplayer title, today confirms that the team is working on three games simultaneously.

To break the news is the same Naughty Dogwith its Director Neil Druckmann, via Twitter. It all started with a job advertisementDruckmann shares it by adding a small description in which he claims to join the team to work together for something, to be exact he refers to three games but, instead of names, he has decided to insert as many emoticons.

Probably each emoticon refers to a title and, calculating that one of these is its own The Last of Us Factions, the other two are shrouded in mystery. However, luckily the community and a bit of healthy logic came to meet usso as to perhaps guess what he is actually working on Naughty Dog.

If we know a project, the other two remain at stake. For some, a title could actually be that famous fantasy game, but the artist who worked on the artwork has categorically denied it. For some, one of the projects may actually be The Last of Us Part 3which we are perfectly aware that it would be in development even if not officially.

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

Other rumors lead to two different sides: the first would be that of a new IPwhich the fans of the team would love, the latter is the long-awaited Remake of the first The Last of Us. Although the latter is in great demand, we are aware that the game still yields a lot today, an actual remake would be as expensive as it is quite useless.

Unfortunately we have to inform you that we have no further clues, so the news on the story of these three games of Naughty Dog for today they end here. If you are a huge fan of The Last of Usyou should definitely know that two Action Figures have come out in collaboration with Dark Horsethey do not cost a lot and are beautifully made, if you are interested we advise you to take a look at our dedicated news.