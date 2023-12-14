Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Wasl is looking forward to returning to the “path of victories”, in the “ADNOC Professional League”, when it faces Ittihad Kalba on Saturday in “Round 11”, looking to break the “series of draws” against the “Tigers”, as all of the past five matches between them ended in a draw.

The “Panthers” are counting on the vitality of Fabio Lima this season, the one who scored distinguished goals and touches, and who contributed to 15 goals with the team and the national team, by scoring 12 goals and assisting 3 goals, as he scored 7 goals and assisted 2 goals in the league, and scored 2 goals and assisted a goal in the “Bank Cup.” Abu Dhabi Islamic Club, most recently his wonderful goal against Shabab Al-Ahly, in the second leg of the quarter-finals, and a goal with Al-Abyad against Nepal in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Lima confirmed after his team’s victory over the “Knights” and turning attention once again to the league, that the team is going through a good moment on a positive level, and said, “Happy, both on a personal level, and more than that on the level of the entire group, as our team has shown once again this season that it is He wants to fight in all tournaments until the end, and the recent victory in front of our fans against a competitor like Shabab Al-Ahly is very important.”

He added, “It's about always continuing to work hard, and striving to remain focused on our goals this season in all the matches and competitions we play.”

