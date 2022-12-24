The Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action, chaired by the Minister of Climate and Environmental Change, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, discussed in its second meeting of the current year the vision and national action plan “We are the Emirates 2031” with regard to environmental indicators, the preparations and readiness of municipal bodies at the state level for the rainy season, and the directions of public policy for the environment. In the UAE, the Council also launched, within its meeting, the Waste-Free Schools project.

The meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, at its headquarters in Dubai, represents the second meeting of the council members after the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved last May the decision to establish the council.

Mariam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi said: “The constant attention and support given by the wise leadership to environmental action contributed to the UAE’s attainment of a prominent position on the map of global environmental action, and it has become a center for many international conferences and meetings that attract elite decision-makers, senior workers and those interested in environmental issues from different sectors.” Countries of the world”.

Her Excellency added: “The launch of the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision represents a new step towards completing the development process of the UAE for the next decade, and highlighting its pioneering model and global position. Therefore, we are keen to strengthen our cooperation and work with all parties concerned with environmental and municipal work at the state level to ensure the achievement of the goals of the vision in terms of indicators.” global environment”.

Al-Muhairi indicated that the Council, as part of its work directions to keep pace with the new methodology in government work launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him, to ensure focus on national priorities within the fifty principles, launched the “Schools without waste” as one of the transformative projects to promote sustainable schools’ approaches that adopt the concepts of integrated waste management.

Schools without waste.

During the meeting’s discussion of the transformational and exceptional projects, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management – Tadweer, and Bee’ah Group, to launch and implement the “Waste-Free Schools Project” within the scope of 63 public schools selected at the state level.

Within the project, the Ministry, in cooperation with its partners in the project, will implement educational and awareness workshops for school students and teaching staff on the importance of adopting integrated waste management concepts. Special containers will also be provided for waste sorting, and a number of modern technological solutions will be employed to deal with waste within the selected schools.

The project will contribute to raising and enhancing levels of environmental awareness regarding integrated waste management among students and teachers, and achieving environmental sustainability in order to enhance the achievement of national indicators for waste recycling treatment.





For his part, the Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Eng. Muhammad Al-Qassim, affirmed the institution’s keenness to keep pace with all government directives that target students in public schools and the administrative and teaching staff in them. With the vision of “We are the UAE 2031”.

And Al-Qasim indicated that work will be done through the Waste-Free Schools project to raise the level of environmental awareness for students and educational cadres working in public schools, in order to ensure the achievement of the project’s goals and mission that keep pace with the aspirations of the state and the application of best practices related to environmental sustainability in various vital sectors in the country, in cooperation with the authorities. and competent companies.

Al-Qasim explained that the project comes as a translation of government work methodologies that were directed by the wise leadership, which depends on the implementation of transformational projects between various government agencies, in a way that guarantees everyone effective participation in the efforts made to preserve the state’s position and leadership in all fields, indicating that the Waste-Free Schools project will contribute to Promoting many educational values ​​and positive practices among students and ensuring their effective participation in achieving the state’s vision and future plans in various fields.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Acting CEO of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer”, said: “The memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of the company’s efforts and plans to enhance the levels of awareness of school students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on ways to reduce waste production and sort it from the source, while taking into account sustainability standards, by By holding awareness sessions for students that shed light on best practices in waste treatment and reuse.

Al Dhaheri added that the memorandum of understanding reflects Tadweer’s commitment to concluding long-term strategic partnerships with the concerned authorities in the country to ensure the achievement of integrated waste management in the country, and to strengthen the energy and utilities sector in the emirate by setting plans to modernize and develop the waste management process and develop and implement projects and services related to the sector. And implementing awareness programs that enhance waste management in the emirate.

For his part, Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, said: We are pleased with this initiative, which comes within the framework of the general strategy adopted by Bee’ah Group to consolidate sustainability and support the country’s efforts to achieve its national goals in line with the UAE’s strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to instilling values ​​and skills that lead to positive behavioral changes.

He stressed that Bee’ah for Education, the arm of the Bee’ah Group concerned with educating, training and qualifying various members of society to be part of these initiatives, possesses the expertise and qualifications that enable it to complete this project in cooperation with partners in accordance with the highest standards. The tools used by “Be’ah for Education” are varied in order to be attractive to our students in order to achieve the environmental goals, and to interact more with the concerned students, by using electronic educational presentations, interactive games, competitions, and workshops that stimulate and encourage innovation and creativity.

Work teams.

During the meeting, the recommendations of the first meeting were discussed, including the formation of the organizational structure of the Council and specialized task forces. The formation of 5 task forces has been approved, including the Studies and Research Team, the Education and Awareness Team, the Regional and International Participation Team, the Policies and Legislation Team, and the Transformation Projects Team.

Municipal evidence.

The meeting’s agenda included a review of the unified municipal work guides presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which included the three stages of the unified municipal work guide prepared and issued by the ministry over the past years, in addition to the climate neutrality guide for cement factories, which comes within the ministry’s directions and strategy to enhance the participation of all sectors in the country. In achieving the goals of the Emirates Strategic Initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

We are the UAE 2031.

The meeting discussed the directions and pillars of the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision that was launched during the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022, and the most important environmental indicators that must be worked on to enhance the country’s global position, including the environmental performance index, the food security index, and the indicator of low greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate neutral governments.

Within the agenda of the meeting, a proposal was discussed to develop the “Climate Neutral Governments 2050” charter in the country, which aims to enhance the contribution of all government institutions to the country’s march towards climate neutrality, with regard to government procurement, building energy efficiency and waste management, and strengthening the sustainable transport system in the fleet. government transportation.