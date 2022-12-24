Saturday, December 24, 2022
Choices | The Norwegian newspaper VG named Haaland the best of the year in his country

December 24, 2022
Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s value competition wins were not enough for first place in Norway.

Endurance runner with Jakob Ingebrigtsen was a brilliant year, as he added to his achievements, among other things, a 5,000-meter World Cup gold, three European championships in cross-country running, and a 1,500-meter indoor world record. However, the 22-year-old Ingebrigtsen did not reach Norway’s best athlete this year.

Norwegian newspaper VG lifted Manchester City’s goal stick to the number one spot Erling Braut Haaland’s, who has had a dazzling debut season in English Premier League football. Haaland has scored no less than 18 goals in 13 matches of the season and leads the league’s goal exchange with a difference of six goals.

In the Champions League, Haaland has scored five goals in four matches.

Behind Haaland and Ingebrigtsen, VG chose a tennis player for third place Casper Ruudin. Finished his cross-country skiing career until last spring Therese Johaug only reached fourth place.

