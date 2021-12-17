Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE and Qatar have strong brotherly relations under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. They are historical ties supported by a common cultural and social heritage, which has allowed for the consolidation of relations that have been reflected in many different sectors, especially the various economic and cultural creative fields.

The relations between the two brotherly countries are a source for the consolidation of a stable and prosperous Gulf Cooperation Council, based on several elements for consolidating brotherly relations in various sectors, and consolidating the historical ties between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The two brotherly countries are working to maximize cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, which will reflect on the prosperity and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples, and push the wheel of joint Gulf and Arab work forward. The coordination between the two brotherly countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council system comes to enhance positive cooperation on various files, aiming to achieve security and stability for the region, and contribute to doubling the positive returns of joint economic projects, and leads to achieving the best for the two brotherly peoples.

Emirati-Qatari relations are moving forward, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. His Highness stressed, during his reception of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during a previous meeting, the importance of continuing the meetings. Consultation and coordination between the two countries and the GCC states, in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

For its part, the tweet published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, through his official accounts on social media, confirms that “Prince Tamim is a brother and friend… and the Qatari people are relatives and son-in-law… And the Gulf destiny is one..was and will remain.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed strengthening brotherly relations and all regional and international issues, during a number of meetings and mutual visits, where His Highness affirmed that the UAE It supports all means that would enhance brotherly and strategic cooperation among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The bonds of kinship, love and strong brotherly relations that unite the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are enough to provide their peoples with the means of strength and invincibility to stand up to various challenges.

Proceeding from the desire of both countries to develop and enhance effective cooperation between them on the principle of mutual and common interest in various fields, and in implementation of the directives of the leadership in both countries, an agreement was signed to establish the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the UAE and Qatar since 1998.

This agreement dealt with cooperation in all fields, including cooperation in the field of energy, industry and finance, economy, trade, youth, sports, transportation, transportation, civil aviation and meteorology, cooperation in the field of higher education, scientific research, municipality and agriculture, cooperation in the field of civil service, public works, housing, and other fields. Which reflects the desire and keenness of the two brotherly countries to develop cooperation and raise its level, in a way that enhances joint efforts.

The distinguished Qatari participation in Expo 2020 reflects the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, as the pavilion was designed in a way that embodies Qatar’s vision and its orientation to the future, in addition to providing an opportunity to learn about its history, cultural heritage, present and achievements along with its future vision, by blending in harmony between modernity and history.

The UAE and the State of Qatar are participating in its celebration of the National Day, by lighting the iconic iconic buildings in the country in the colors of the Qatari flag, and presenting special celebrations at Expo 2020 and the Global Village in Dubai, in addition to a special reception and seal for Qatari citizens at the country’s airports, in celebration of this historic occasion. A celebration of the continuing bilateral relations.