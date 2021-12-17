Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned the businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who passed away yesterday, Friday, after a busy journey of giving to the homeland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “May God have mercy on our brother Majid Al Futtaim, the creative businessman, and one of Dubai’s most important merchants and senior men… and a giver of the nation and endless goodness… His last decisions were Employing 3000 citizens..may God have mercy on him and put him in peace, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace..Amen.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned the late Majid Mohammed Al Futtaim, and His Highness affirmed that the deceased was one of the symbols of charitable and humanitarian work, and a model for a successful national businessman who realized his responsibility towards his community.

His Highness said, in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “May God have mercy on Majid Al Futtaim, one of the entrepreneurs who witnessed the renaissance of the state.. He was one of the symbols of charitable and humanitarian work, and a model for the successful national businessman who realized his responsibility towards his community.. Sincere condolences.” To his honorable family.