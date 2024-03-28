Salah was absent from the first camp of the Egyptian national team under the leadership of Hossam Hassan, which sparked controversy in the Egyptian street, amid reports of a “crisis” between Hassan and Salah.

Revealing the story of Mohamed Salah

Sobhi said in statements he made to the Egyptian radio station “On Sports” on Wednesday: “There were many opinions in the media regarding the issue of the technical staff of the national team and Salah.”

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports explained: “If we had left the matter, it would have caused a gap, and thus the matter would have turned into a crisis.”

He added: “Our intervention was decisive among all parties to solve this problem. Hossam Hassan did not object to Mohamed Salah fully completing his recovery phase, especially since we are in a preparatory camp.”

Sobhi explained: “Mohamed Salah informed me of his inability to be present in the last camp due to his exposure to bloody seepage at the site of the injury he suffered, and that his return will take place gradually.”

The Egyptian minister confirmed: “The matter was fully appreciated by both parties, and before next June, Salah will be with the Egyptian national team.”

A few days ago, the Egyptian national team participated in the International Friendly Capital Cup tournament, where it won second place, following its 1-0 victory over the New Zealand national team in the semi-finals, last Friday, and its 4-2 loss to its Croatian counterpart, on Tuesday.