On matchday 30 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Brighton in a crucial duel. The networks They look to maintain their position at the top of the table, tied on points right now with Arsenal, while Brighton look to secure key points in their fight for European places. Excitement is guaranteed at Anfield.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Liverpool and Brighton:
Liverpool vs Brighton match information
City:Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday March 31
Schedule: 15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
More Premier League news
How can Liverpool vs Brighton be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Liverpool vs Brighton be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How will Liverpool vs Brighton be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can Liverpool vs Brighton be seen on television in the United States?
Telemundo Deportes Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Praha Sportin
|
6-1V
|
UEL
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Praha Sportin
|
1-5V
|
UEL
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
1-0V
|
UEL
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rome
|
4-0 D
|
UEL
|
Fulham
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
Liverpool: Thiago due to a muscle injury, Joël Matip due to knee problems, Alisson due to a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota due to knee problems, Curtis Jones due to an ankle injury, Ben Doak due to pubic problems and Bajcetic due to a knee injury. the twin
Brighton: James Milner due to thigh problems, Solly March due to knee problems, Mitoma due to back injury, Joao Pedro due to hamstring injury
Liverpool: Kelleher, Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Saah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz
Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Estupiñán, Simon Adingra, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Buonanotte, Enciso, Danny Welbeck
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
#Liverpool #Brighton #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply