The president of Vox, Santiago Abascalattended the Hispanic Gala dinner offered by the organization this Saturday night in Washington Welcome on the occasion of the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of USAwhich will take place this Monday.

The dinner, held at the Omni Shoreham hotel, was also attended by Argentine president, Javier Mileithe vice president of the European Patriots party, Kinga Gal, the Republican senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., as reported by Vox in a statement.

In the moments before dinner, Milei, surrounded by gazes and spotlights, was trying to move forward despite the crowd of people around him when he asked: “Santiago is here?” It was then when, upon seeing Abascal, he tried to make room for himself in front of the crowd to join in an effusive hug with his “great friend.”

“Friend, how nice to see you“,” expressed the Argentine while touching the face of the Vox leader during an affectionate greeting. After this warm reunion between colleagues, the leader of La Libertad Avanza was received with an ovation at the Hispanic gala, where he received an award for his management of the Argentine economy.

Upon receiving the award, Milei boasted of having achieved fiscal surplus and defended his strategy of “shrinking the State” with the “chainsaw” and “not reaching a consensus with the enemy.”

In addition, several people also attended the dinner. future members of the administration Trump: Marco Rubio, nominated for Secretary of State, Kristi Noem (Homeland Security), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Health) or Sean Duffy (Transportation).