Anyone who downloaded The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before its release is a pirate and all the relevant justifications, such as that the games perform better on emulators, or that Nintendo is bad and should be punished, are just good at defining the intellectual dishonesty of those who express them, considering that the effects produced are never those declared.

Let's face it: emulating the Nintendo Switch, like emulating any console or hardware still on the market, is simply an act of piracy . There will certainly be the rare philanthropist who has purchased original games and then emulated them, but when it comes to very recent systems the general goal is to play the latest releases without spending money on the software and/or the connected console. There isn't much to discuss about it and it would also be hypocritical if I started doing the usual dance of distinctions, which are valid for a very small number of people.

As you will know, Nintendo he closed it down Yuzu the most famous emulator of Nintendo Switch , as well as the currently most advanced one. Why at this time? My hypothesis is that he wants to pave the way for the so-called Nintendo Switch 2 (his new console), removing the most dangerous waste, but in my opinion his appears to be a late attempt.

A late attempt

Downloading a newly released game is an act of piracy, simple as that.

This is such a well-established behavior that many even tend to detach the emulation of the most recent systems from the emulation scene, considering it piracy tout court, so much so that the most famous emulation sites often do not distribute emulators for consoles on the market. After all, I don't think it's difficult to understand that there is a big difference between emulating the Nintendo Switch and emulating, say, the Vectrex, the FM Towns Marty or the Oric II. Over time, certain positions have become more malleable, considering the difficulty of to preserve some modern systems and video games due to online features, but the principle of temporal distance has remained mostly valid to distinguish historical emulation from, let's call it, rapacious emulation.

It is also not surprising that behind some famous emulators of recent systems there are small businesses that thrive on grassroots financing. In short, the applause for the abilities demonstrated by some remains, but the fact that Yuzu was a highly questionable project on multiple levels, starting from the profit it produced for those who managed it, is undeniable. In the end it could also be expected that Nintendo would study the situation and accumulate ammunition to fire at the most opportune moment, so as to take him down.

Having said that, I have to say that I don't understand what Nintendo thinks they're getting with this latest display of lawyers. Yuzu was an open source emulator and, once the project was closed, two others have already appeared, based on the same code. They are called Nuzu and Suyu and already from the names they seem to want to make fun of Mario's house (did they really hope that no one had backed up the source code?).

Plus there's always Ryujinx, which works great, as well as Egg for Android, which works worse but is growing. In short, there is still a long way to go to stop the emulation of Nintendo Switch and surely the other projects, having understood the lesson, will protect themselves better and avoid the mistakes made by the Yuzu gang, such as opening a Discord server from which to distribute ROMs. Perhaps more complaints will arrive in the next few days, but Nintendo Switch has been lost for years now, in terms of defense against piracy, simply because it is a very easy machine to emulate. Furthermore, if Nintendo Switch 2 follows the same path as Nintendo Switch in terms of hardware architecture, it is likely that it will be emulated just as quickly. Finally, we can say what we want, but emulators remain legal software and the fact that they are such is a precious protection from the total closure that would otherwise be operated by the multinationals in the sector. The authors of Yuzu simply went a little too far beyond the goals that an emulator should have, bringing the entire business into a gray area in which the lawyers had a good time finding handles from which to attack them.