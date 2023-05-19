For the citizens of the Region of Murcia, the main problem they face, regardless of political affinity and age, is economic (in its different aspects: employment, inflation, interest rate rises…), according to It emerges from the Barometer of the Region of Murcia of May 2023 prepared by the Demoscopic Studies Observatory of the UCAM. This is stated by 54.9% of the people surveyed in this survey.

One step below, but also in a prominent way, they mention two issues: the lack of water (28.2%) and sanitation (24.2%). Below 20% are: Security (14.2%), Mar Menor (12.7%), the political class (11.3%), transport and mobility (11.2%), housing (10.7% ), climate change (10.6%), etc.

Citizens approve of public health care with an average of 5.2, although in a breakdown, the worst grade (4.8) is obtained by the specialty service. They demand a reduction in waiting lists in all areas, but especially in this one, for which they forcefully ask for more staff. The overall assessment is positive in all age segments, while due to political tendency voters of PP and Ciudadanos rate Primary Care slightly better and those of the PSOE and the rest of the hospital parties score better.

It is concluded that the worsening of mental health has a very special impact (32.7%) believes it is economic difficulties (unemployment, inflation…). Other phenomena cited in an important way are the pressure, demands and stress of everyday life (22.2%) and global problems in the world such as the pandemic, war or climate change (18.2%).

In terms of housing, there is a general consensus among the different age groups, and also regardless of their political affinity, in pointing out the shortage of affordable housing as the main problem, specifically for 35.8% of the people surveyed. Going into nuances, it is especially pointed out by people between 18 and 44 years of age and, by intention to vote, from the PSOE. Next, speculation in the purchase and sale ranks with 14.9% as the second problem, followed closely with 13.9%, due to difficulties in financing its purchase.

Regarding the state of conservation of the Mar Menor, the people surveyed show a high degree of pessimism, since 60.1% consider that it continues to be serious, and even for 19.1% the salty lagoon is unrecoverable. 13.9% believe, however, that it is evolving positively. This assessment is shared by all age groups and voters of all parties.

In this order, they believe that the causes are: nutrients of agricultural and livestock origin, insufficient urban water purification, urban growth and tourism, climate change and the increase in water temperature, and industrial and mining activities. .

Consulted about the preference to travel to Madrid, the majority option, without differentiation of political affinity, is the private vehicle with 49.6%, leaving the option of the current AVE service far behind, with 27.5%. Other options, such as the Bus or the Plane, are only preferred by 10 and 7.5% respectively.

The car is also the preferred means of transport for all age groups, except for those over 65, who would mostly (37.5%) opt for the AVE.