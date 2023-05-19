Genoa – There is a Stankovic who has already beaten Milan at the San Siro this week. And another who celebrated his success on the pitch with him. No, it’s not about Dejan, the Sampdoria coach. But about his sons, Aleksandar and Filip. The first, born in 2005, midfielder, plays for Inter Primavera but is in the first team and on Tuesday he was on the bench in the Champions League semi-final victory over the Diavolo 1-0 with goals from Lautaro. The second, born in 2002, goalkeeper, also owned by the Nerazzurri club, plays on loan for Volendam in the Netherlands and was at the San Siro to cheer for Inter and his brother.

In the end, the team of Simone Inzaghi, Stankovic’s former teammate at Lazio, eliminated Milan (already beaten 2-0 in the first leg) and earned the final in Istanbul with City. A milestone that Aleksandar (third son of the Stankovic family) and Filip (second son) celebrated with a photo taken under the curve of Inter at the end of the match.

Also on Wednesday Aleksandar played for Chivu Spring right against Samp di Tufano, in the match won 2-1 with Di Maggio’s goal.

Protagonist in many derbies of the Madonnina, today dad Dejan will challenge Inter, looking for a little smile for a Samp already relegated and always fighting not to fail.