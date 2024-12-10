It was the most anticipated economic news in Aragon and the regional president, Jorge Azcón, announced it last week when in a COPE forum he pointed out that the community was going to be the protagonist of good historical news in the coming days. In constant contact with Stellantis, as Azcón pointed out, the bomb went off this morning, Tuesday, December 10, in a statement issued by the automobile giant in which it makes clear its alliance with the Chinese company CATL to install the battery gigafactory (of lithium iron phosphate) for electric vehicles on the land adjacent to the Figueruelas automobile plant. The factory will begin production at the end of 2026. Related News standard No Stellantis and the Chinese CATL announce an investment of 4.1 billion for a gigafactory in Zaragoza They will invest 4.1 billion euros, as the companies have announced It is estimated that the factory could generate about 3,000 jobs in Aragon and the initial investment planned is 4.1 billion euros. At the Figueruelas plant, which began its activity in 1982 with the serial production of the Opel Corsa model, the news was also awaited, which comes just ten days after the departure of the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares. Azcón noted in the COPE forum: “Stellantis called me and told me that Tavares was going to resign from his position.” The relationship with the automotive multinational is “close” and “comes from afar,” the head of the regional Executive said six days ago. Today, the regional president congratulated himself on the fact that “the gigafactory represents the definitive anchor for a sector as important for Aragon as the automotive industry.” Just yesterday the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met with the president and CEO of the Chinese CATL, Robin Zeng. The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, was quick to react in a factory with a battery production capacity that exceeds the energy needed to maintain a constant power of one gigawatt (GWh) for 60 minutes. Batteries will be manufactured in Zaragoza, ensuring that with more kilowatts per hour they will give more autonomy to electric cars that have one of these batteries. According to the statement released today following the alliance or joint venture between CATL and Stellantis, “the plant could reach a capacity of up to 50 GWh, subject to the evolution of the electricity market in Europe and the continuous support of the authorities in Spain and the European Union. 40% of the market The Chinese multinational CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) was born in 1999 and since then its projection has been meteoric throughout the world. In the last two years, it has held the first place in the global shipment market share of energy storage batteries for two years in a row. It now controls 40% of the global electric battery manufacturing market in the world. Mercedes, Volkswagen and BMW, and also Stellantis in Europe. MORE INFORMATION news No An exhibition that will shatter all records: Goya enters La Aljafería for the first time news No The Ebro Confederation points to floods “just above the ordinary” but without ruling out “damage due to overflow” “CATL is bringing cutting-edge battery manufacturing technology to Europe through its two plants in Germany and Hungary, which are already operational. The Spanish plant will improve its capabilities to support customers’ climate objectives, further underlining its commitment to the advancement of electric mobility and energy transition efforts in Europe and in the global market,” the companies indicate in their joint statement. For its part, “Stellantis is employing a dual chemistry approach – nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) – to serve all customers and explore innovative battery cell and pack technologies.” Stellantis’ decarbonization commitment involves becoming a net-zero carbon corporation by 2038, including all scopes, with a single-digit percentage offset of remaining emissions. This operation is expected to close throughout 2025.

#economic #bombshell #Aragón #expected #gigafactory #located #Figueruelas #generate #jobs #producing