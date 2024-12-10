12/10/2024



Real Madrid continues to struggle with injuries this season, and the latest to fall is none other than Kylian Mbappé. The French striker had to leave after 35 minutes of play in Atalanta-Real Madrid, after having opened the scoring for his team in the first minutes.

Mbappé fell to the ground when he felt some discomfort and did not hesitate to ask for a change after being treated by the team’s doctors. On the way to the bench he was complaining about the back of his thigh. He was replaced by Rodrygo.

Until that moment, Mbappé was being one of the most outstanding players on his team, responsible for opening the account against Atalanta after ten minutes after making great control in the area and shooting Carnesecchi with a right cross. It was his 50th goal in the Champions League.

It was not his only dangerous action. Just four minutes later he had the 0-2 in his boots when he outpaced Hien and stood alone against the Atalanta goalkeeper. His very powerful shot was deflected this time.