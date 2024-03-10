There television series Of Fallout will have to avoid depicting situations expected for Fallout 5explained Todd Howard, confirming on the one hand the existence of the new chapter (at least in the conceptual phase) and revealing how Bethesda is supervising the show.

As we know, the history which will be told in the Fallout TV series, just presented with the official Italian trailer, will be set in the universe of the series but in a specific period (about two hundred years after the nuclear disaster) and with new characters.

“There were times when I had to say 'Don't do this because we'll do it in Fallout 5'” Howard explained in an interview. “However, it's not a reduction of an existing Fallout story, we simply had to figure out what the next project related to the franchise would be and it happens to be a television series .”