There television series Of Fallout will have to avoid depicting situations expected for Fallout 5explained Todd Howard, confirming on the one hand the existence of the new chapter (at least in the conceptual phase) and revealing how Bethesda is supervising the show.
As we know, the history which will be told in the Fallout TV series, just presented with the official Italian trailer, will be set in the universe of the series but in a specific period (about two hundred years after the nuclear disaster) and with new characters.
“There were times when I had to say 'Don't do this because we'll do it in Fallout 5'” Howard explained in an interview. “However, it's not a reduction of an existing Fallout story, we simply had to figure out what the next project related to the franchise would be and it happens to be a television series .”
An ambitious project
Jonathan Nolan, one of the showrunners of Fallout, wanted to go back to his previous comment in which he said that the series “is almost like Fallout 5”, explaining that in reality it would be really presumptuous for someone to claim to have reached the same level as the games of the saga.
However, the author reiterated the fact that he appreciated the possibility of being able to tell stories an unpublished story and to do so also counting on the collaboration of Todd Howard and Bethesda.
