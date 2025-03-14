The revolt It has become one of the most followed contents on television in Spain since it premiered last November 2024 in The 1st of RTVE. In addition, in the program presented by David Broncano It is usual that Ricardo Castella and Grison participate a lot during the broadcast, and it has precisely been the latter that has told that the Civil Traffic Guard He has put a high fine In Madrid.

During the issuance of The revolt, The musician and collaborator He acknowledged that the authorities had filed a hard economic sanction that same day. In addition, it has not been precisely any fine, since the economic amount that gray must pay It exceeds the four figures. Of course, the collaborator and musician of the program has taken it with the same humor with which he has told the story.

Grison, from ‘La Revuelta’, fined for driving without insurance

“The Civil Guard has stopped me in Almansa”, He started saying Grison, who kept telling how a patrol had stopped him because, to the Check the registration From his vehicle, he had jumped that the collaborator was driving Without insurance since December. That translates into the fact that the musician of The revolt You must pay one fine of 1,500 euros, although he acknowledges that there was a reason why he was driving without a policy: “They have thrown me without realizing it,” He affirmed in reference to his insurance company.

Of course, Grison He threw the humor he used to And he finished the story with a message to the patrol that stopped him: “Thank you very much for not having looked at the gloveard, because if they had not been 1,500 euros more.” What cannot be said is that you have committed a unusual infraction In Spain, since circulating without having insurance in force is one of the most frequent on the road network throughout the country.

Circular without insurance is one of the most common fines

According to associated European motorists (AEA), circular without insurance is the Sixth most frequent infraction In Spain: Throughout the year 2023 they interposed 85,448 for this reason, 5.39% more than in the previous year, and that is that more and more Spanish drivers who use their vehicle without having a policy in force, which represents a sanction between 600 and 3,000 euros.





The figure of complaints imposed for committing that infraction is only surpassed by excess speed limits (3,355,287), driving Without having a favorable ITV (637,520), do it Without having the card in force of driving (134,547), do not carry the seat belt (100,739) and mobile phone While you are behind the wheel.