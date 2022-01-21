The more the pressure from the West increases, the stronger the alliance between Iran, Russia and China acquires. While the US and Russian foreign ministers, Antony Blinken and Serguei Lavrov, were meeting in Geneva, the armies of these three countries began the joint naval exercises ‘Security Belt 2022’ in the Gulf of Oman. The participants assured that the objective of these exercises is “to strengthen security in the region, combat piracy and maritime terrorism”, in the words of the spokesman for the Iranian Navy, Mostafa Tajeddini, who recalled that this is “an area of ​​great importance”. because of its proximity to the Straits of Hormuz, Malacca and Bab al-Mandeb».

Beyond the strategic value of the theater chosen for the maneuvers, the second that these countries organize in the last year, the image of the eleven Iranian ships, three Russians and two Chinese, as well as boats and helicopters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that participated on the first day he sent abroad a message of strength and unity. The organizers detailed that night combats, rescue operations and firefighting drills are planned.

“During the exercises, the ships of the Russian Beloved, together with the Chinese and Iranian naval forces, carried out artillery firing practices against naval targets, joint tactical maneuvers and search and rescue missions on the high seas,” the Army said. Russian through the Interfax agency. “China has sent the destroyer Urumqi, the supply ship Taihu, helicopters on board the ships and 40 marines to participate in the drills,” the defense ministry in Beijing said.

After the fleeting rapprochement between Iran and the United States with the signing of the nuclear agreement in 2015, Donald Trump’s decision to break the pact and reimpose sanctions led Tehran to turn to the East to seek support in Moscow and Beijing. Iranians and Russians have also shared a trench in Syria where they have fought on the side of Bashar al-Assad and their role has been key for the president to remain in office after ten years of war.

During President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Moscow this week, the Iranian leader showed his willingness to “create synergies” to deal with Western sanctions and put on the table a strategic cooperation plan for the next twenty years. It would be a pact similar to the Comprehensive Strategic Association Treaty that the Islamic Republic closed with China last year for the next 25 years and whose three main points are oil, transportation and security.

Maneuvers in Belarus



In addition to the naval maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the arrival of its troops in neighboring Belarus to participate in the joint exercises baptized as ‘Determination of the Union’. They will last at least a month and the two armies will work “to reinforce the sectors of the border through which possible aggressors could illegally enter Belarusian territory and to dismantle the delivery channels for weapons and ammunition,” according to the ministry in Moscow.

The security of the border in case of external aggression is the priority of these maneuvers that arose from the December meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian foreign spokeswoman, Maria Zajarova, explained that “Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine are concentrating their forces and war materials on the border and are building infrastructure. In this context, Russia and Belarus are obliged to respond appropriately, including conducting joint patrols in the airspace, regular joint training and maneuvers.”