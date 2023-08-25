Gianluca De Luca had dived on Wednesday afternoon in front of the island of San Nicola: the tragic discovery on Thursday morning

A huge tragedy has occurred in recent days on the Tremiti islands. Gianluca DeLuca, owner of a bathing establishment in Termoli and a diving enthusiast, drowned during one of his trips to the seabed. For hours the Coast Guard searched for him throughout the area, finding him dead yesterday.

A true paradise on earth, that of Tremiti Islandswhich turned into hell on the afternoon of Wednesday 23 August.

Gianluca De Luca, an entrepreneur and expert diving enthusiast, has in fact done lose all trace of yourself just as he was making an outing in the stupendous seabed of the Apulian archipelago.

With an oxygen tank he had plunged into the waters opposite to the island of San Nicola but the concern rose when those who were with him never saw him re-emerge.

The call to rescuers was immediate and the arrival of the operators of the Coast Guard on site. A desperate search began immediately, which also involved those who belong to the diving centers in the area and all the available operators. Also used a patrol boat, a dinghy and a helicopter.

Just the latter, in the following morning, that of yesterday Thursday 24 August, has sighted the body of the missing person which was helpless below the surface of the water.

The pain for the death of Gianluca De Luca

Operators have noticed the fins by Gianluca De Luca, while his body was stuck in some rocks. Every rescue attempt was useless, given that the 54-year-old was already dead.

There power of attorney of Foggia has opened an investigation and will now try to understand what happened. For the moment, the magistrate on duty has not ordered an autopsy on the victim’s body, whose cause of death would appear to be the drowning.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in these hours. Proximity to Gianluca’s family also by various institutions. Domenico Venditti, president of the Confcommercio MoliseFor example he wrote: