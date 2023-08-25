The BMW X5 xDrive40Li is nice and long, perfect for families with children with long stilts.

Everyone thinks that Skodas are popular in the Netherlands because of the favorable price-quality ratio and that is quite possible. But we think that space is very important. We Dutch have drunk a lot of milk at school, so everyone in our country is very tall. And you don’t prefer an Octavia or Superb to a Golf or Passat because of the badge, but because of the extra centimeters.

With that ‘science’ (well, more of an assumption) in mind, we always wonder why we Dutch don’t get the long runs of well-known premium cars. A BMW 3 Series is not really spacious, but it is more expensive than a Skoda Superb.

If you want the space of a Superb, you have to buy a BMW 5 Series that is even more expensive. A long wheelbase 3 Series would be a top solution.

BMW X5 xDrive40Li: 13 centimeters extra

And what about the BMW X5xDrive40Li? Which is in fact the latest addition to the brand from Bavaria. The basis is the recently facelifted BMW X5. The short version is called the ‘G05’, the long version is the ‘G18’. Do you know that again.

The long-wheelbase X5 now also features a refresh. Fun fact: the wheelbase is exactly the same as that of the larger BMW X7. There must be a difference: the X5 LWB is only available as a five-seater and the overall length is still greater with the X7.

The engine of the BMW X5 Drive40Li is the well-known B58B30. In this case, it is good for 380 hp and 520 Nm, so you can accelerate to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds. It is possible to drive very small distances solely on the electric motor of the 48V generator.

Humble little brother

We say BMW X5 xDrive40Li, but there is also a slightly more modest motorized brother in the form of the X5 xDrive30Li. This has the B48B20 under the hood and delivers 258 hp of power and still 400 Nm of torque. This goes to 100 km / h in 7.2 seconds. in itself also great for if you just want to cruise quietly.

Of course, both versions will not come to the Netherlands. The car is – like almost all long-wheelbase cars – intended for the Chinese market. There it is not really salonfähig to have children, but it is to sit in the back. We’re wealthy enough here to make the upgrade to an X7, right?

