Chihuahua, Chih.- Since 2017, the Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, the country’s highest authority in these specialized medical matters, has failed the Plastic Surgery course at the Central Hospital, from which the doctors accused in recent years of risky practices that led to the death of their patients have graduated.

“The Specialization Course in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, based at the Central Hospital of the State of Chihuahua, does not meet the minimum requirements to be recognized by the Council,” concluded the national organization under the presidency of renowned surgeon Arturo Ramírez Montañana, after evaluating facilities, teaching programs, number of surgeries, patients and operating rooms, among other aspects.

The document, of which El Diario obtained a copy, is the result of a review carried out by the Mexican Council of the course initiated in 2016 at the Central Hospital, whose conditions have not improved since then, according to registered doctors from the state of Chihuahua.

The opinion that resulted from the review was based on the lack of sufficient clinical material to carry out the specialization course, in addition to the fact that it did not cover 80 percent of the various pathologies and the external rotation of residents exceeded the 20 percent allowed by the standards that must be followed by those who prepare or the instances that train surgeons in this branch.

Furthermore, it was based on the fact that the outpatient clinic did not cover the 100 new cases per resident per year nor did it meet the minimum of 150 surgeries per resident per year; it also did not have the minimum of three hospital beds per resident nor did it have enough operating rooms, and there was no anesthesiologist on staff.

Furthermore, neither the then titular professor nor the adjunct professors, all surgeons by profession, failed to meet the mandatory requirements of the profile they were required to fill.

They did not have leadership authority at the host hospital, they had not published articles in specialized journals with an editorial committee, they did not have the minimum number of years in the practice of plastic surgery, nor did they participate in courses or national and international conferences in the specialty, which are the standards set by the Mexican Council for the professionalization of its members.

These conditions, according to doctors from the College of Plastic Surgeons of the State of Chihuahua, persist today and even from that course, currently directed by Dr. Humberto Baeza Ramos, doctors have graduated who in recent years have ended up being accused of possible negligence for the death of patients who came to them for plastic, cosmetic or reconstructive surgery, in which they intervened without having the necessary training.

The latest death and the claim of registered surgeons

The death of Mrs. Dora Isela at the Colon Medical Center, after surgery performed by Dr. Jonathan L., a graduate of the “duck” course at the Central Hospital, prompted an advertisement published yesterday in El Diario, signed by the College of Plastic Surgeons of the State, an entity endorsed and member of the Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

“We would like to express our regret at the recent death of a young woman and mother of a 3-year-old child, who was in good health and lost her life as a result of cosmetic surgery performed on June 28, 2024, in a clinic in the city of Chihuahua,” the doctors said.

“We have learned, thanks to the media, that the intervention was performed by a doctor who did not have a license as a plastic surgery specialist or certification by the corresponding Council. This has already been corroborated by the College of Plastic Surgeons of the State of Chihuahua, as of today. The doctor who performed the operation in question is not part of our State College, and we know that he was a resident of the Plastic Surgery Course at the Central Hospital,” they denounced. “Although in any surgical procedure there are risks and there may be complications, there are already several cases reported to our College, performed by doctors who graduated from the plastic surgery course at the Central Hospital.”

For this reason, they informed the population and the corresponding authorities that the plastic surgery course at the Central Hospital does not meet the basic requirements for the correct academic and ethical training of specialists in this field.

They also requested the intervention of Governor Maru Campos to form a commission made up of members of the State Attorney General’s Office, Coespris, the State College of Plastic Surgeons, and a Notary Public, to objectively review the course as soon as possible, and if the aforementioned course does not meet the corresponding requirements, its definitive closure be carried out, for the sake of protecting and safeguarding the population.