The Collective Systems of Extended Producer Responsibility (SCRAP) are at the center of the waste management model in Spain. Our role is fundamental to ensure that companies comply with environmental regulations, promote sustainability and adapt to the circular economy paradigm. The future of SCRAP in Spain is seen as a key driver of innovation, efficiency and collaboration.

Procircular is the first SCRAP in Spain to obtain authorization to operate multi-packaging and multi-materials. Our challenge is to make the entire process more transparent and accessible to make the work of producers easier and make the entire value chain more efficient.

One of our strong points is the possibility that producers can manage all packaging in a single SCRAP, even if they are made of different materials. Another great benefit is that Procircular can operate throughout the national territory and allows RAP compliance also in other European markets, an aspect that reduces bureaucracy and procedures for those producers who have, or hope to have, a market broader than the local one. We can say that by working with Procircular, we open the doors to more markets with the assurance that the rules and regulations of each country are being complied with.

As Procircular we are part of the Reclay Group that has been operating for more than two decades in several countries, both in Europe and North America. Their proven experience offers a global vision. At a general level in process efficiency that leads to service improvement and cost savings. But also, going into detail, our experience both in years and in markets, allows us to resolve problems and challenges that may arise in Spain, because we have already overcome them in other countries.









In fact, being more efficient allows us to save costs and offer more competitive rates to our clients. Proof of this is that producers who request Procircular to be their SCRAP will not have to assume membership fees.

Our hallmark is customer service. For Procircular, each client is unique, we get involved and try to be a real ‘partner’ to commit to their business.

At Procircular we are clear: We cannot continue facing waste as a problem, which must be hidden under the carpet, but rather take action and consider the circular economy as the only possible one, because what we see today as waste and garbage is raw material still unused.

The only way to take a step forward to achieve a modern circular economy is through the participation of all links in the chain: companies, administrations and consumers. Everyone has an important role to play to keep the circular economy moving forward. If citizens do not place the containers in the appropriate containers, they do not reach the next phases of the process and their operation will not be efficient, neither in terms of costs, nor in quality, much less in reducing their environmental impact. Municipal administrations are key to raising awareness and facilitating collection, production companies are key to designing more sustainable packaging and SCRAPs in which we make it easier for the entire chain to function and for the entire process to be executed at the lowest possible cost, with maximum efficiency and efficiency.

Although our industry has made a great effort, it will continue with new demands and at Procircular we offer a simple, adaptive and efficient model for all domestic, commercial and industrial packaging to comply with waste management regulations, and to do so with a greater efficiency, innovation and optimization. Our mission is crucial in the transition towards a circular economy, the digitalization of processes and greater use of resources.

Many changes and nothing easy, that is why Procircular seeks to accompany companies and advise them so that with a single interlocutor they find all the answers to their needs around RAP. For companies, collaborating with a SCRAP like Procircular is not only a legal obligation, but also an opportunity to optimize resources, improve their image and actively contribute to a more sustainable future. The synergy between SCRAP, companies and society will be key to achieving the ambitious environmental objectives that Spain and Europe have set. Because the path towards circularity is full of opportunities for everyone. And only by working together will we complete the circle of the circular economy.