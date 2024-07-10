In Greenland, a team of European scientists has embarked on an adventure in search of natural hydrogen. This mission, part of the ERC DeepSeep project, aims to discover how hydrogen forms and interacts with rocks. Hydrogen, a geological molecule of great importance, is seen as one of the keys to a sustainable energy future.

Hydrogen It is a clean energy source. When it burns, it does not produce polluting gases, but only water. This characteristic makes it extremely promising for the future. Furthermore, natural hydrogen is already available, created by the Earth over millions of years. Understanding how it is formed and where it is found could revolutionize the way we produce and use energy.

Panorama of the city of Nuuk (source: Alberto Vitale Brovarone)



The Greenland Adventure in Search of Hydrogen

The team moved through the fjords of South Greenland, starting from the capital Nuuk. Led by Captain Erik Palo Jacobsen, scientists from the DeepCarbonLab of the University of Bologna, together with colleagues and students from other institutions, explored ancient rocks in search of clues to the presence of hydrogen.

Amid adverse weather conditions, with rain and wind complicating operations, the team collected rock samples to analyze in the laboratory. Initial findings in the field seem promising, but only in-depth analysis will confirm the presence of hydrogen.

The Future of Green Energy

Geological hydrogen represents a new frontier in energy research. Long thought to be rare, it is emerging as a more common resource than expected. This could lead to a revolution in the way we think about and use natural resources for energy. The Greenland expedition is just the beginning of a long series of studies that could change our future.

An ongoing challenge

The expedition encountered numerous challenges, from difficult weather conditions to unexpected logistics. However, the team’s determination allowed them to overcome these obstacles and take the first steps towards understanding a resource that could become fundamental to sustainable energy.

Are you interested in learning more about natural hydrogen? Let us know in the comments what you think and what questions you have about our expedition!