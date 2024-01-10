Nintendo, as a company, is experiencing one of its best moments in recent years. After several decisions, the value of the Big N has increased considerably. In this way, it was recently announced that the shares of the Japanese company reached an all-time high on Wednesday, when the company saw its stock rise, reaching its highest level since February 1990.

According to Nikkei, which focuses on financial studies of Japanese companies, Nintendo shares reached ¥7,902 yen, that is, $54 dollars, helping the company's market capitalization surpass ¥10 trillion yen, or $69 billion, for the first time since November 2007.

The stock average rose 2.01% on Wednesday to close at its highest level since February 1990. Nikkei Aisa also reported that Nintendo's record was due to several factors. These include the anticipated launch of a new console, high expectations for the company's growing intellectual property business, and speculation that oil money will buy up more Japanese gaming stocks.

To start, It is expected that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be revealed and go on sale.. Although at the moment there is no information in this regard, multiple sources and reports assure that it is only a matter of time for this to happen. Likewise, the Big N has mentioned that it is willing to collaborate with multiple companies to take its IP to new places. This not only means that other studios will make Mario and company games, but we will also see more movies like Super Mario Bros. and the live action of The Legend of Zelda.

The last point that Nikkei mentions is related to the investment that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, also known as PIF, made in Nintendo. Let us remember that the sovereign fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, It also owns 8.58% of Nintendo shares.

We can only wait to see what Nintendo's plans will be for this year, and find out if this positive streak will continue or not. On related topics, Nintendo would lend its IPs to other studios. Likewise, a very important rumor about the next Nintendo Direct is denied.

Something that draws a lot of attention is that Nintendo is reaching these high points without having laid off people, quite the opposite. It was revealed some time ago that the company's employees even received a pay raise, something that stands in stark contrast to everything we saw in the West over the past year.

Via: VGC