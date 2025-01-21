“They often tell me that I look a lot like Harry Potter.In fact, in the photo of the DNI it is even more noticeable,” Dragosh acknowledged in his presentation in First Dates this Tuesday.

Laura Boado was in charge of receiving the diner at the doors of the restaurant of love, where he arrived with his guitar in hand, but was the name of dater which intrigued the waitress.

“And that name?” the Galician said. “He is from Moldavia. My mother is from there and my father is from Romania.. I lived in Alicante for a while and I came to Madrid to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics,” Dragosh explained.

Dragosh and Laura Boado, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

He also commented that he made his own music with the computer: “I learned by myself. It’s just that I would like to make a living entertaining people“said the bachelor.

“I’m looking for a person I can lie down with, hug and be with, but Girls don’t like me being so romantic, I don’t know why“he admitted.





His date was the Belarusian Ilona: “In my culture we do not have the custom of giving kisses when greeting. We either say hello with our hand or we hug,” the diner explained.

And he made it clear that “I don’t like one-night relationships or relationships without commitment”. Dragosh was very surprised when he went to kiss her to greet her and she preferred to give him a hug.

Ilona and Dragosh, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

Both They began to meet at the bar of the Cuatro establishment. Talking about her work activities, while she told him that she was an actress and model, he commented that he studied and worked in a pizza delivery chain and as a karate teacher.

“We have to chat more to get to know each other”commented Ilona before sitting at the dinner table with Dragosh, where she told him that she had participated in short films and advertising campaigns.





After talking about hobbies, they went on to discuss their experiences in love, where the Belarusian woman made it very clear to her date that she was not looking for a one-night relationship, but rather something stable: “I’m looking for a normal relationship”.

When he finished, Boado took them to the private room, where Dragosh tried to show off to Ilona by playing the guitarwhere the diner proposed some of her favorite topics.

In the end, The actress and model did want to have a second date: “He is an interesting person.” Dragosh, for his part, also wanted to meet again: “I had a great time.”