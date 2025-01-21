The novelty of Szczesnysurprise, and Olmo’s injury that cannot surprise anyone: “He scores little and gets injured a lot,” they said in Leipzig when they were sure they had sold it to them. Barça in black, the Portuguese in red. Pavlidis scored in the 2nd minute but the worst was not the goal but the initial attack by a Benfica overwhelming, pushed by a fantastic fan base. Bad start to Koundé, Cubarsi slow in the goal, but when Flick’s team seemed most drowned, a penalty that the referee overlooked and that in an indisputable act of justice the VAR awarded transformed it Lewandowski to tie and at least mitigate the local steamroller.

Little by little Barça controlled the game: not with the usual brilliance but at least calmer than in the first minutes. The Portuguese fury was no longer such, although the fans continued to encourage their team in a beautiful sound show. Gavi could have scored the second with an acrobatic, commendable shot, but the goalkeeper Trubin He avoided what seemed like a dead goal with a great save. Everything seemed to improve for the interests of Barça, who were having the game where they wanted, until Szczesny decided to throw away the opportunity that Flick had given him with the European title and he went out clamoringly to get grapeswent into the collision with too much force, took over Balde – who had the situation resolved – and gave Pavlidis the second. Not content with such a regrettable action, the German goalkeeper provoked the penalty with an unnecessary exit, although not as absurd as the first, which led to a hat-trick for Pavlidis in half an hour.

What a stupid way to complicate the game. Surely the German coach of Barcelona had his reasons for playing Szczesny but of course the bet turned out worse than bad. Unforced error. It’s hard to get your spirit back when you have a ticking time bomb in the goal, because you get the feeling that all your efforts could be useless if your goalkeeper makes a mess again. The prudent thing would be to change a sunken goalkeeperalthough at the expensive and perhaps unaffordable price of pointing it out to everyone and leaving it sunk forever.

Despite the adversity and its grotesque circumstances, Barça continued to fight, playing what it knows. Even when nothing or little comes of it, these kids know what they are playing and have a sense of honor. It is true that the team lacked pause and was rushing, but they were not that far from scoring at least one goal that would put them back in the game. Raphinha He could have scored it in stoppage time but he finished without thinking and narrowly missed it. The game did not credit the distance on the scoreboard but two gifts is a lot to give in the Champions. Lamine Yamal is very angry, with Raphinha, with his teammates in general, with the world. Deep down, with himself, because the truth is that he was not right about anything. But this indignation is good, this is how fallen heroes rise up.









Curtain of water over the Stadium of Lightvery unpleasant. Tremendous thunder. Barça playing a lot couldn’t finish anything well and Benfica with very little was too scary. How frustrating is football when the fine stylists play with the lights off. De Jong and Fermin they entered through Married and Gavi but the good news was that goalkeeper Trubin decided to reciprocate Batça with a gift and shot at Raphinha’s head, who scored the second on the rebound and brought the feat closer under the torrent of water and until Araujo – it didn’t take even three minutes – He scored a demoralizing goal on his own goal.

Ferran and Eric They came in for Koundé and Balde, and when Barça was at its worst, Lewandowski scored the third from a penalty. Once again the feat of at least tying seemed within reach and Barça put one more gear to achieve it. For the first time it seemed that the night could be propitious and in the end it was with Éric’s fourth, superb header. And when the tie already seemed like a lot, and a lot, Raphinha scored the fifth in the last breath of a magical and inexplicable night. An extraordinary act of affirmation from this team of children who do not give up even when they themselves collapse.