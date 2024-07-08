Juarez City.- Up to one hour and ten minutes is the estimated crossing time into El Paso, Texas tonight on the international bridges.

According to the report from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Cordova de las Americas Bridge has a wait time of 65 to 70 minutes.

The Paso del Norte or Santa Fe bridge reports an estimated time of 50 to 55 minutes to cross.

The best option tonight is the Zaragoza-Ysleta with an average crossing time of 35 to 40 minutes.