When meeting with a pack of dogs, it is best to bypass the animals by walking along a different path, while not provoking aggression. This was told by cynologist-zoopsychologist Olga Sternina.

“A pack is closely related to the concept of a “pack territory” – this is the territory that allows a given community of animals to survive and is of great value to them, and for this reason it is protected by them,” the expert said in an interview with Channel 5published January 22.

According to her, the best thing that a person can do at the moment of meeting with a flock is to bypass the animals, go along a different road. However, as Sternina clarified, if the advice is neglected, “defenders” will join the “border guards” – dogs capable of attacking.

“The first thing we need to do is protect ourselves from the back: the real attack comes from behind, and everything in front is, as a rule, distracting maneuvers,” the expert suggested.

At the same time, as the cynologist added, do not provoke aggression: do not wave your arms and legs, do not swing at the dogs, do not scream and do not look them intently in the eye. In such cases, you should say: “Fu”, “no”, “stand!”, “stop”, “place”.

“The best prevention of this situation is not to get into it. If you see dogs that guard the territory, do not go to this territory: it is very difficult to cope alone, ”concluded the cynologist.

Earlier, on January 22, a pack of dogs bit a seven-year-old girl to death in the village of Domna in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The incident happened when the girl was returning home from a music school through the private sector. The animals attacked the schoolgirl and literally tore her to pieces. No one was able to help the girl.