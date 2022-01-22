Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, extended its decline on Saturday, losing more than 50 percent from its high in November, adding more impetus to the cryptocurrency’s collapse.

It fell to $34,042.78 on Saturday, down 7.2 percent, before paring most of those losses.

On Friday, Bitcoin fell 6 percent to $38,250, continuing its decline to 7.2 percent.

Bitcoin’s drop since its November high has wiped out more than $600 billion from its market capitalization, and lost more than $1 trillion from the overall crypto market.