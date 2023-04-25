The doctors tried their best, but in the end they were left with no choice. They are all shocked by the death of Alessandro Massimi

Alessandro Massimi he lost his life at the age of just 44, following a serious road accident in via Ardeatina (Divino Amore area – Rome).

The drama took place on Saturday evening, April 22nd. Alessandro Massimi was a corporal of the Italian Armyoriginally from Paliano, a municipality in the province of Frosinone.

The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear and is still being examined by the police. The 44-year-old man was driving his Fiat Panda on the Ardeatina, when you are collided head-on against a Jeep.

Arrived promptly on site sanitary of 118, after the alarm raised on the emergency number.

Unfortunately, the paramedics could do nothing to save the corporal of the Italian Army. They tried to revive him, but every attempt was in vain and in the end they had no choice but to ascertain the death at the scene of the road accident.

The driver of the Jeep, on the other hand, was transported to the hospital. This is a 49-year-old man. No news yet on his health conditions.

Alessandro Massimi’s body is in the morgue

The community is shocked, the body of Alessandro Massimi has been transferred to the morgue. The judicial authority will have to decide whether or not to order an autopsy on the lifeless body of the 44-year-old man. The examination will serve to establish the exact cause of death. It will be necessary to understand whether the corporal died as a result of the road accident or was struck by an illness before the collision.

We will also have to wait for the investigations by the police, who are trying to understand how the events took placeestablish responsibilities of the two drivers.

Many messages appeared on social networks, published by people who knew him and who, incredulous, wanted to say goodbye for the last time. So much also the affection of the community, which has embraced the pain of his family.