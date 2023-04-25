Wow, those are harsh words. Former team manager Villadelprat believes that Hamilton is just a spoiled child.

It is either Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton that is written about a lot. And that is not always positive, yes for both drivers. Our Max seems to have regained some goodwill and now eyes seem to be on Lewis. Joan Villadelprat is clearly not a fan of HAM.

The former Benetton team manager calls the seven-time champion a spoiled child and a whiner. Villadelprat expresses his displeasure with Lewis’s handling of his competition. And on the right, how he reacts when things don’t go so well. This he says in El Confidencialwhere he unabashedly rants at the Mercedes driver.

Look, we all know that things are not going smoothly for the German team at the moment. That is difficult, because they are not used to that. Neither does Lewis, it looks like he’s having a hard time dealing with this.

“He’s angry and if he doesn’t win then he’s like a spoiled child: either you win or you break the toy,” said the Spaniard. He continues by saying that he is a whiner: it is always something else. It’s either the tyres, or the strategy, or something else.

frustration

Villadelprat also sees a reason for all this frustration. Namely that George Russel seems to be faster at the moment. That hurts and add to this that Lewis will not win an eighth title this year with this car and the soap is complete.

The best man is Spanish, so he also has to pee about his compatriot Alonso. He says of him that he has found his drive again and that it is even possible that he beat Lewis this year. That would be completely sensational, but knowing the Mercedes team they work hard on the car and it could just be that the car will get better during the season.

In conclusion: everyone has an opinion about everyone. The fact is that Lewis is not feeling well. Next race we can see if some rest has done him good. We hope so, because Lewis is one of the few drivers who can make it a bit difficult for Max.

