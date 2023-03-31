Urologist Apolikhin: the risk of contracting a venereal disease increases during menstruation

The risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease increases during menstruation and defloration. Oleg Apolikhin, a urologist, director of the N.A. Lopatkin Research Institute of Urology and Interventional Radiology, and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, called a dangerous time in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The doctor explained that in the vast majority of cases, sexually transmitted diseases are transmitted through semen, blood or secretions from the genital organs during sexual contact with an infected partner. Some diseases, such as herpes or genital warts, are spread by direct contact with infected skin. In very rare cases, some pathogens are transmitted by household means – for example, through towels, hygiene items, linen, toilet seats.

Any sexual intercourse (vaginal, oral and anal) without the use of a condom, intercourse during menstruation and intercourse accompanied by defloration (rupture of the hymen) carry an increased risk of infection. In this case, the probability of penetration of pathogens of sexual diseases depends on the degree of damage to the skin or mucous membranes.

According to Apolikhin, many do not know that the causative agents of sexual infections can be found not only on the mucous surface of the genital organs, but also on the mucous membrane of the oral cavity and rectum (syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea). Therefore, the risk of infection during oral sex is as high as during vaginal or anal contact without a condom.

The disease does not manifest itself immediately, for some time the causative agent of the disease remains dormant, while adapting to the conditions of the human body, Apolikhin continued. The only reliable way to detect it is through tests. “It is considered appropriate to be tested three to four weeks after casual intercourse. In case of confirmation of the presence of the disease, it is imperative to pass tests to the partner, ”advised the specialist.

Earlier, clinical psychologist Stanislav Sambursky told how to respond to the news about the presence of a sexually transmitted disease in a partner. He advised not to panic and jointly undergo examination and treatment.