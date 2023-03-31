Get ready for an unforgettable experience! Next to have your inauguration on the first of September 2023we tell you what the new tourist attraction in Mexico City will be like: Aztlan Urban Park.

Built on the foundations of the old Chapultepec Fair in the Second Section of the Chapultepec Forest (opened in 1964 and closed in 2019 due to security problems), the new amusement park in CDMX It will stand out for green areas, mechanical games and a small lake where there will be birds.

Being a place that will seek to exalt the culture and traditions of Mexico City, the new amusement park will also have roller coasters, a crazy mouse, two virtual reality games, a little train and an 85-meter Ferris wheel, considered the second highest in all of Latin America.

A ‘piece’ of the Chapultepec Fair will be in Parque Aztlán

In homage to the old Chapultepec Fair, Parque Urbano Aztlpan will have an old roller coaster cart exhibited in a special space on the premises.

As if that were not enough, there will be an auditorium for concerts and plays and a room where visitors will have a “flying” experience by feeling their feet free.

As part of the new attraction, it stands out that the Dolores Olmedo Museum, located in Xochimilco, will move to Parque Aztlán where visitors will be able to appreciate the most important pieces of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

Finally, the entrance to Parque Aztlán will be completely free; the cost to go up and enjoy the attractions will be between 35 to 100 pesos.