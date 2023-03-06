Mrs. District Administrator, in your district you have housed more than a hundred refugees on a ship that was previously used for Danube cruises. How did that happen?

When the situation became more and more tense in autumn, the initial reception facilities had less and less capacity and asked us for support, the shipping company from Heilbronn approached us with the offer. Then, on January 11th, we signed a rental agreement for six months.

How many are on the ship?

The ship is approved for 220 people and rented for 200 according to the rental agreement. At the moment it’s about half. The district government, our direct contact, actually plans with an 80 percent occupancy in order to have a buffer for emergencies. It’s a dynamic process, we never know how many will come. We are seven counties and three urban districts in the administrative district – and then you just look. One colleague says that nothing is working for me at the moment, but the other is opening an industrial hall so that the other districts can catch their breath a little. That’s the working mode.