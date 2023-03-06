To the North American broadcaster “NBC”, the former president denied responsibility for the acts and confirmed that he will return to Brazil in March.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated on Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that “people on the left” were responsible for planning the extremist acts of January 8th. In an interview with US broadcaster NBC, said it had no responsibility for the attacks that culminated in the invasion.

“The right-wing demonstrations over 4 years have been peaceful and we have nothing to fear. Our people would never do what was done now on the 8th [de Janeiro]. More and more we are sure that it was people from the left who programmed all that.”he stated.

Bolsonaro declared that he should return to Brazil this March. He is expected by his party, the PL, to start participating in political events in Brasília and to travel around the country already boosting municipal campaigns for 2024.

“I intend to go to Brazil this month. I answer for no process. I was not mentioned in anything at all.”he said.

Asked whether he had any responsibility for encouraging the acts of January 8, Bolsonaro denied. “I was no longer president and was out of Brazil. And we want to find out what happened. The current president does not want to investigate. We want and are fighting for investigation.”he stated.

As for the election results, Bolsonaro was asked if he admitted that he lost the election in 2022. After a cut in the video of the interview, the former president says that “the people did not celebrate the election of the other candidate”

“I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. One of the reasons for the demonstrations was for transparency in Brazil.”, said the former president.