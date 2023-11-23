The proximity of Christmas, the discounts and offers of “Black Friday” and the rise of personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters, have raised all the alarms of the General Directorate of Traffic, since this type of vehicle must be comply with mandatory quality and durability guarantees.

For this reason, the DGT reminds that as of January 22, the VMPs that are marketed must be certified for use. Vehicles marketed until January 21, 2024 may circulate until January 22, 2027 even if they do not have a certificate. From that date, only VMPs that have the certification will be able to do so.

The DGT recommends that citizens who plan to acquire a VMP consult the Agency’s website. www.dgt.es/vmp, where you will find the brands and models that have already been certified and that meet all the requirements set out in the VMP Characteristics Manual. In this way, the interested party will purchase a product that has certain guarantees and that can be used over time, since as of January 22, 2027, only VMPs that are certified by the competent authorities will be able to circulate.

According to the General Vehicle Regulations, a vehicle with one or more wheels equipped with a single seat and propelled exclusively by electric motors (batteries up to 100 VDC and with an integrated charger of up to 240 VAC) is called a Personal Mobility Vehicle (VMP). input) that can provide the vehicle with a maximum design speed between 6 and 25 km/h and can only be equipped with a seat or saddle if they are equipped with self-balancing systems.

What characteristics must a VMP meet?



Traffic insists on remembering that the circulation of these vehicles is prohibited on crossroads, interurban roads and highways and highways, as well as through urban tunnels. Likewise, circulation on sidewalks in urban areas is also prohibited.

Furthermore, as they are considered vehicles for all purposes, their drivers are obliged to comply with traffic rules, like other drivers. These are some of the characteristics of this type of vehicle:

1 Speed:

They will be able to travel at a maximum speed of 25km/h, after which the engine will stop propelling the vehicle. In addition, they will have anti-manipulation systems, both for speed and power. They must also have a visible information indicator that shows the speed at which it is going and the battery level.

2 Break system:

All vehicles intended for personal transportation must have two independent brakes, with a minimum deceleration of 3.5 m/s2. In addition, vehicles with more than 2 wheels must have a parking brake.

3 Visibility:

Personal mobility vehicles must be equipped with front reflectors (white), on both sides (white or auto yellow) and rear (red). In addition, the brake light must be differentiated or combined with the rear light.

More specifically, VMPs for transporting goods or other services must have auto yellow side reflectors and red rear reflectors on the edges and vertices of the load, which allow for clearly marking and distinguishing both height and width in situations of low visibility. width of it.

In addition, these goods vehicles or other services must have front and rear direction indicators, popularly known as turn signals, installed. They must also have mirrors and a reversing assistant.

4 Acoustic warning:

It will be mandatory to have an acoustic warning device in all types of VMPs and, in the case of those used for goods or other services, they must also have a reversing warning device.

5 Parking stabilization system:

With the aim of avoiding fallen VMPs in the middle of the streets and maintaining a certain order in cities, it has been established that it is mandatory for VMPs with less than 3 wheels to have a stabilization system consisting of a lateral kickstand or center stand while parked.

6 Wheels:

The minimum established diameter of the wheels is established at 203.2 mm, which must have a rough surface so that they allow grip on the ground. Under no circumstances will the use of smooth tires be permitted.

7 Safe folding:

The VMP must have a double security system so that they remain well coupled while they are carried up and thus avoid involuntary openings.

8 Marking:

All VMPs must have a unique, permanent, legible and clearly visible factory marking with information on the maximum speed, serial number, certificate number, year of construction and make and model.

9 Identifier holder:

The VMP must have a space on the back of it to carry an identification or registration label.

In addition to all these technical characteristics, the manual details other more quality-oriented characteristics (structural integrity and electromagnetic compatibility, resistance to humidity, battery protection against high temperatures, or non-slip surfaces).