Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, honored the winners of the second session of the “Generation Treasure” Award at an official ceremony held at the Zayed Central Library in Al Ain, as part of the Al Ain Book Festival, which continues its activities until November 25. The ongoing event, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region.

During his visit to the Al Ain Book Festival, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun inspected a number of pavilions and publishing houses participating in the festival, which contributes to consolidating the position of the city of Al Ain as a regional center for culture and creativity.

The Generation Treasure Award, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, is organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, affiliated with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in honor of the distinguished poetic, literary and cultural works that contributed to enriching the arena of Nabati poetry, and preserving the cultural heritage of this poetic genre that… It belongs to the oral heritage of the peoples of the Gulf region and the Arab world, and has deep roots in the cultural heritage of the UAE.

The 2023 session of the award witnessed a great diversity and richness in entries, as it received 264 nominations in its six branches from 27 countries, including 17 Arab countries.