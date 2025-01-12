The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is considering whether to allow practices accompanied by non-professional tutors – that is, outside driving schools – as is the case in other European countries.

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) supports this measure in a report about the driver training sector in Spain. One of the reasons for this is to reduce the costs of obtaining a driving license.

“We are studying it and we are evaluating itobviously, to be able to make an informed decision in this regard,” said the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after presenting this week the main road accident figures for 2024.

The CNMC has proposed making driving learning more flexible by allowing accompanied driving with non-professional tutors and facilitate more training alternatives, including digital and online methods.

This measure has been rejected by the National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE), which indicated that practices with dual-control vehicles during practical training allow “ensure the safety of both the applicant and other road users”. “Replacing this professional figure with unqualified tutors without training in road safety would exponentially increase road risks and compromise the objectives of reducing road accidents,” he said.

On the other hand, accompanied driving is implemented in European countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom and Swedenalthough with different requirements. In addition, it appeared in a catalog of proposals launched by the European Commission in March 2023 to modernize driving license rules.

From the age of 17

Specifically, the Community Executive then proposed allowing young drivers to gain experience thanks to an accompanied driving system. So, From the age of 17 they could learn to drive and obtain a licensebut they would drive cars and even trucks with a companion until they reach the age of majority, in order for them to gain experience behind the wheel.

In this way, Those who passed at age 17 could drive unaccompanied from the day they turned 18as well as work as professional drivers as soon as they find a specific job, which will help address the current driver shortage.

That initiative was endorsed by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliamentbut the community process was not concluded when the European elections were held in June 2024.