Agents of the National Police have arrested in the Galician municipality of Vilagarcía de Arousa to a young man after detecting on social networks that he was involved in several episodes of reckless driving. The young man, without a driving license, drove on urban roads surpassing up to four times the permitted speed limits.

According to the National Police this Sunday, the investigation began in the area of ‘cyber patrol’ tasks carried out by agents in which some videos were detected, on a well-known social network, in which a young man was observed performing dangerous maneuvers with a vehicle. In the maneuvers he carried out, he could be putting the lives of those accompanying him in the vehicle and the rest of the road users at serious risk.

The investigators were able to verify that the young man circulated, up to four times, at speeds of 120 kilometers per hour on urban roads with a speed limited to 30. In the videos that he uploaded to social networks, it could also be detected that he was driving without wearing a seat belt.

The agents, through open sources, were able to find out the identity of the person carrying out the illicit driving maneuvers, which coincided with the person who uploaded the videos to social networks, also verifying that he lacked a driving license.









Once the agents located the alleged perpetrator of the events, he was arrested for a crime against road safety.