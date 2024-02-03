The Syrian Defense Ministry added that the American attack “has no justification other than an attempt to weaken the ability of the Syrian army and its allies in the field of fighting terrorism.”

The ministry stressed that “the occupation of parts of Syrian territory by American forces cannot continue.”

These ministry statements came hours after American forces launched a strike on a number of sites inside Syrian territory in response to the killing of 3 American soldiers and the wounding of about 40 others in a strike by a march that targeted an American base in Jordan.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that American aircraft carried out rounds of air strikes on sites along a length of about 130 kilometers from the city of Deir ez-Zor all the way to the Syrian-Iraqi border, passing through Al-Mayadeen.

The Observatory added that during these tours, 26 important sites of the Iranian militias were targeted. In the city of Al-Mayadeen, sites were bombed in both the Al-Tammu neighborhood and the Ain Ali base near Al-Rahba Castle, Al-Shibli neighborhood, Al-Haidariyah, and grain silos.

In Albukamal, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, several sites in Al-Hajjana and Al-Hari were targeted.

In the city of Deir ez-Zor, Iranian militia sites were targeted near the former College of Education, the vicinity of the Iranian kitchen, and near the radars, Harabesh Medical Center, Hawija Sakr, and Ayyash warehouses.

The strikes resulted in the killing of 18 militia members, an infinite toll of those strikes.