A toilet comes out with the baby in his arms from the portal where his kidnapper left him. / ec

The woman arrested for the kidnapping of a baby at the Basurto hospital last Wednesday, Mireia CS, has been brought to justice this morning, as reported by the Ertzaintza. The 24-year-old, who has accessed the Bilbao guard courts at 11:30 am, had been at the Ertzaintza police station in the Deusto neighborhood since Thursday. She is also undergoing a medical examination. After her statement, the judge must decide if she goes to prison.

During the two days that she has remained in the police station, the young woman left the police station for a few hours to be transferred to a medical center because she said she was feeling bad. The charges that she can face are illegal detention with the aggravating circumstance of simulation, because she pretended to be a health worker. However, we will have to wait to see if a psychiatric examination sheds light on how she planned that kidnapping and why she faked her pregnancy, even in front of her surroundings. In fact, even her boyfriend, who was seen at the doors of the Bilbao courthouse this morning, assures that she believed at all times that she was pregnant.

Mireia CS is accused of accessing the maternity area of ​​the Basurto hospital last Wednesday night dressed in clothes that health personnel usually wear and taking a newborn with the excuse of doing a medical test. Before managing to kidnap little Aimar, she had entered other hospital rooms to try to take other babies without success. The Ertzaintza and the Bilbao Local Police launched an operation to try to locate the kidnapper and the child. Finally, the little boy appeared at eight o’clock on Thursday morning on the doormat of a flat in the Santutxu neighborhood and the alleged author of the kidnapping was arrested two hours later.

The woman was arrested at 10:45 am on Thursday, when they were in the Azoka square in the Zorroza neighborhood in the company of a friend. Later, Ertzaintza agents searched the apartment where she lives, in the Santutxu neighborhood, where some neighbors explained that she had been saying for a few months that she was pregnant and that she had bought clothes and a stroller for the baby. . The agents removed from the apartment a high chair and a carrycot to transport children in the first months of life.

Background



The young woman had taken care of children in the Barinaga area. In addition to being a babysitter, she also “braided the hair” of women through word of mouth and her contacts on social networks. She was not known for any other professional activity. Likewise, she has a police record for thefts, injuries and threats since 2015.