There duration of the remake from Resident Evil 4 Sara identical to the original of 2005: the producer of the game, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed, saying that it is one of the aspects that according to the developers it was not necessary to change.

Although therefore Resident Evil 4 Remake will have much less QTE than the original and a number of others differencesthe adventure campaign starring Leon Kennedy will keep us busy for the same number of hours, on average between fifteen and twenty.

“When we started production on Resident Evil 4, we went to check what users thought was positive and what could have been done better in the remakes of RE2 and RE3, “explained Hirabayashi.” An example is the duration, which will be the same as the original. ”

Clearly it will be interesting to understand how the development team will be able to deliver on this commitment, considering thefaster approach to gameplay which is easy to notice in the latest videos posted by Capcom.

