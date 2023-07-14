He head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, promised this Friday before the Chilean President Gabriel Boric to try to close during the semester of the Spanish presidency of the European Union (EU) the update of the existing agreement between the European bloc and the South American country.

Sánchez expressed this commitment in the meeting that both held this Friday in Madrid on the occasion of Boric’s work visit to Spain.

The meeting was held three days after the EU-Celac summit begins on Monday in Brussels (which encompasses the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean), an event located among the priorities of the Spanish presidency of the EU.

A summit that, in a joint appearance with Boric, Sánchez considered very important to give a boost to the relationship between the two regions.

“We believe that Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean are called upon to maintain a strategic relationship in which both regions can be mutually strengthened”, added Sánchez, who highlighted the very notable participation of heads of state and government from both the EU and Celac in that meeting.

(Also read: Colombia and other countries are asked for urgent actions due to the democratic crisis in Nicaragua)

In his meeting with Boric, Sánchez affirmed that the Celac-UE meeting will mean “a turning point” in the ties between the two regions because decisions are going to be adopted such as the establishment of a mechanism for dialogue and permanent consultation at different levels and a political impulse is going to be given to close pending trade agreements.

It was in this context that he recalled that the EU and Chile are working on updating the existing bilateral agreement and stressed that Spain is doing everything on its part so that it is closed during this semester.

(You can read: They reveal “the macabre” warning that the Titan submarine made before going down)

Boric, for his part, appreciated this commitment to update a “very important and proud” agreement for his country, because it is one of the few that have it with the European Union.

“Under the leadership of Pedro Sánchez, relations between Europe and Latin America have deepened,” added Boric, who considered that strengthening ties between regions, even if they are very far apart, is important given the risk suffered by democracy, rights rights and international law with attitudes such as Russia’s “illegitimate” invasion of Ukraine.

Pedro Sánchez and Gabriel Boric in Madrid See also Vuelta a España 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 7

Sánchez also thanked the Chilean president for his “permanent commitment to peace, democracy, freedom and defense of the principles of the United Nations”, as well as his defense of multilateralism.

Cooperation on issues such as the development of raw materials, and especially lithium, or the promotion of joint projects for ecological transformation and green hydrogen were also highlighted by the President of the Spanish Government.

Sánchez also referred to the reindustrialization process in Chile to transfer to

Boric expressed Spain’s desire to collaborate by offering technical assistance and its experience from a regulatory point of view, and highlighted the interest of Spanish companies that are at the forefront in this field.

(Keep reading: Guatemala: why is the international community worried about its electoral future?)

Under the leadership of Pedro Sánchez, relations between Europe and Latin America have deepened

For his part, the Chilean president highlighted the remarkable commercial relationship between the two countries and that Spain is the third European investor in Chile, at the same time that he expressed his desire that this relationship continue to increase.

And not only in the exchange of raw materials, but also in technology transfer, knowledge or culture.

Sánchez recalled that Chile is one of the six Latin American countries with which Spain maintains a strategic relationship and within this framework he placed the agreements signed this Friday in Madrid. Agreements to relaunch political consultations and cooperate in audiovisual matters, democratic memory and cybersecurity.

Boric also referred to democratic memory, to recall that this year will mark the 50th anniversary of the coup in his country that overthrew President Salvador Allende, something that urges them to value democracy and its institutions more

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, also received President Boric this Friday. After the meeting, the Spanish monarch offered the Chilean president a lunch at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the headquarters of the Spanish Headquarters of State.

The meeting with Felipe VI is part of the first stop on the European tour that

Boric has carried out since his arrival at the presidency of Chile, with which he seeks to strengthen ties with Europe and promote foreign investment and the lithium sector.

EFE