Virgin Fibra has announced the partnership with Fastweb, thanks to which the Virgin Fibra connectivity service will also be available on Fastweb Wholesale’s FTTH – Fiber To The Home network. Effective today, the deal extends Virgin Fiber’s ultra-broadband service footprint by adding additional FTTH coverage to up to 7.8 million homes. The signing of the agreement further consolidates Fastweb’s role as a national player of reference for the wholesale supply of ultra-broadband access services and bears witness to the strong demand for connectivity from operators who rely on Fastweb’s innovative wholesale platform and its network technologies to provide high-performance connections to its customers.

“The partnership with Fastweb represents a big step forward in the positioning of Virgin Fibra as an operator of pure, copper-free fiber in Italy. We want to offer our users the best fiber connectivity service in increasingly large areas of the country and this agreement allows us to reach the homes of an ever-increasing number of Italians, to bring fiber, a sustainable, high-performance, fast technology with a considerable savings in energy consumption and without contractual obligations”, says Tom Mockridge, CEO of Virgin Fibra. “Thanks to this agreement, we further expand the number of operators who use our new generation infrastructures to provide connectivity services to their customers, thus strengthening our role in the wholesale access services market and helping to accelerate the digitization of households and businesses Italian companies” declared Fabrizio Casati, Chief Wholesale Officer of Fastweb.